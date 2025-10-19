Thai Foreign Minister denies Cambodia’s ‘9 Conditions’ claim, stresses progress on 4 key issues first

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Foreign Minister, Sihasak Phuangketkaew, dismissed reports by Cambodia claiming it had set nine conditions for bilateral talks, insisting the report is “not true” and stressing that Thailand will release 18 prisoners of war only after tangible progress on four key issues.

Sihasak’s statement comes after Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn reportedly told the media that Cambodia had outlined nine conditions during the four-party meeting in Kuala Lumpur on 17 October. Sihasak clarified that discussions focused on actionable steps to ease tensions and advance relations, not on imposed conditions.



The four main issues Thailand is monitoring through the General Border Committee (GBC) include:

Redeployment of heavy weaponry to reduce border tensions. Demining and removal of explosive devices. Joint operations against transnational crime. Addressing border incursions with a focus on peaceful solutions.

“Thailand will only consider releasing the 18 prisoners once results are seen in these four areas,” Sihasak said. He criticized the Cambodian media report as potentially misleading and serving one-sided interests, urging both sides to maintain sincere dialogue.





He also emphasized that international forums, including UN human rights channels, are not the proper venues to resolve bilateral border issues, noting that countries such as the U.S. and Malaysia agree that direct, bilateral talks are the most effective approach.

Sihasak concluded that Thailand remains committed to advancing relations through transparent and practical discussions at the GBC and future ASEAN Summit engagements in Kuala Lumpur. (TNA)



































