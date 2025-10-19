40-million-baht bribe scandal exposed as Thai Justice Ministry unravels billion-baht gambling empire

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Justice, in coordination with the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) and the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), has launched a major crackdown on online gambling networks and money laundering operations across Thailand. The operation followed a disclosure from Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob, who revealed he had been offered a bribe of over 40 million baht to halt enforcement efforts targeting call-center scams and illegal gambling platforms.



Justice Minister Pol Lt Gen Rutthaphon Naowarat reported the arrest of 52 suspects linked to multiple online gambling websites. The DSI took down two major platforms with financial transactions estimated at 2 billion baht. The CCIB arrested 49 individuals tied to other high-volume gambling sites, which together were believed to generate over 17 billion baht annually. Authorities are now investigating whether any of the arrested parties are linked to the bribery attempt.

In a separate operation, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) raided a chemical factory in Samut Prakan province under its “No Chemical, No Drugs” policy. Officers seized 19 tons of sodium carbonate and 4 tons of ammonium chloride, chemicals that had not been properly declared under import and export laws. Investigators say the materials could have been used to produce over 4,600 kilograms of heroin or more than 250 million methamphetamine tablets. The substances have been placed on hold pending further review.



Meanwhile, new regulations on kratom sales, enacted on October 12, are now being enforced nationwide. The rules prohibit selling kratom within 1,000 meters of schools or universities and ban mobile or roadside vending. Inspections in Songkhla, Pathum Thani, and Lamphun uncovered illegal sales at shops and street stalls, leading to arrests and administrative action against violators.

The Justice Ministry and related agencies say the crackdown will continue as investigations expand into organized crime, cyber offenses, and drug trafficking networks. Officials have called for strict enforcement and urged the public to report suspicious activity through the ONCB hotline. (NNT)



































