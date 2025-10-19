Thai government will not release 18 Cambodian prisoners until key border agreements are met

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Thai government has confirmed it will not release 18 Cambodian prisoners unless Phnom Penh complies with prior agreements on border security and the crackdown on scammers.





Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Siripong Angkasakulkiat clarified that reports from Cambodia claiming Thailand would release all 18 prisoners are false. Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeaw emphasized that Thailand will only act once the four GBC agreements are fulfilled: troop withdrawals, landmine clearance, tackling scam operations, and the removal of Cambodian intruders from Thai territory.

Siripong also stressed that the Prime Minister has not intervened in the process, and any upcoming JBC meetings are on the pre-agreed schedule to discuss joint operational measures, such as using LiDAR to map locations, and do not constitute any formal treaty obligations. (TNA)



































