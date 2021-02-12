Thai Finance Ministry to open relief scheme registration to people without smartphones

BANGKOK – Since the government allowed people who had not taken part in any of its relief schemes to sign up and receive 7,000 baht under the Rao Chana campaign on January 29, more than 10 million people have already registered to receive their payout. As for people who need assistance, including those without internet access or smartphones to download the Pao Tang mobile application, the elderly, the disabled and bedridden patients, the Ministry of Finance will open registration of these groups from February 15 to 25.







The Spokeswoman for the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Kulaya Tantitemit, said on Thursday that applicants need to bring their smart identification cards to sign up via the electronic data capture (EDC) system at branches and service points of Krungthai Bank (KTB). The Ministry of Finance has coordinated with the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, to work with KTB in setting up service points to facilitate the public.







People who are qualified will each receive two monthly payments of 3,500 baht. They can make purchases through their ID cards or pay for services at shops participating in the government’s Blue Flag, half-half co-payment and other schemes until May 31, 2021.







People whose information is already in the Pao Tang database and new registrants who are not qualified can visit the Rao Chana website (เราชนะ.com) to submit a revision request. People who are ineligible due to their financial evaluation and want to request a vetting can submit their personal income tax returns for the 2020 tax year to the Revenue Department’s online system, within seven days of the date they requested a review, or before March 8. Those who made a revision request on February 8 and 9 should submit their personal income tax returns by February 17. (NNT)











