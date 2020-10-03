Thai Finance Minister selected after month-long vacancy

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has sought royal approval for the appointment of Arkhom Termpittayapaisith as the new finance minister, a source said.







Mr Arkhom who was the transport minister in the previous and first government of Gen Prayut was the last choice approached to steer the Finance Ministry. The prime minister had entrusted him to verify economic data since his past roles as the secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Council and he had been the transport minister under the prime minister’s cabinet seat quota, the source said.









Although Mr Arkhom had ended his ministerial roles in 2019, he continued to give useful advice to the prime minister. His advice concerned many topics including the projects of state enterprises and investment to improve connection with neighboring countries, the source said.

Mr Arkhom could start his work as the finance minister mid this month, the source said.

Prime Minister Prayut said later that he nominated the new finance minister for royal approval and the cabinet reshuffle this time concerned only one position.

Gen Prayut refused to confirm if the new finance minister would be Mr Arkhom. (TNA)











