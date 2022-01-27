Thai FDA drafts bill on cannabis to regulate recreational use

The Narcotics Control Board has deliberated the matter of a draft ministerial announcement by the Ministry of Public Health that aims to drop cannabis from its list of Category 5 narcotic substances. If endorsed, the draft will be returned to the public health minister for signing and rectification.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is putting together a bill on hemp and marijuana aimed at preventing misuse of the cannabis plant.







FDA Secretary-General Dr Paisarn Dunkum said the essence of the draft bill is a condition prohibiting recreational use of cannabis, except in designated areas which he likened to the COVID “sandbox” areas where restrictions are less rigid.

The secretary-general said designated areas will need approval, while cannabis use will not be allowed for people under the age of 20 or pregnant individuals and nursing mothers. Patients who receive a doctor’s authorization will still be able to make use of cannabis.



According to the FDA chief, cultivation of cannabis for any non-commercial purposes is only legal if registered with the responsible agency in the respective province. Meanwhile, industrial and commercial cultivation would need permission from the FDA secretary-general.

When asked about how authorities would know whether a household was growing cannabis for recreational use, the FDA chief said it would be difficult for authorities to inspect individual cases.

However, he warned that any individual found to be growing unregistered cannabis faces a fine of up to 20,000 baht, while anyone illicitly selling cannabis faces a maximum fine of 40,000 baht. Maximum prison sentences of 3-4 years are also possible for the offenses.







Dr Paisarn explained that areas to be designated for recreational use have not been finalized and the matter requires further deliberation. He said the FDA-drafted bill on hemp and marijuana will undergo vetting by a committee before it is put to public hearing. (NNT)



























