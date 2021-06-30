Thai FDA advises 2-8 °C storage for Sinovac vaccine to prevent gel transformation

Thai officials found gel inside 110 vials of Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19 because they were kept in too low temperatures.

FDA deputy secretary-general Dr Surachoke Tangwiwat said he issued a warning on the appropriate storage of vaccine after gel had been detected inside 110 vials of Sinovac vaccine at one non-hospital inoculation station in Bangkok.







Vaccine in the 110 vials was not used and was recalled at once. The Department of Medical Sciences found later that the transparent gel was aluminum used with the inactivated vaccine. The substance was standard and safe, Dr Surachoke said.







He explained that the gel happened when the vials were kept at temperatures below the required temperature range of 2-8 degrees Celsius.

Although vaccine in the 110 vials was safe for use and its quality was not compromised, it was destroyed to maintain vaccination standard, Dr Surachoke said. (TNA)



















