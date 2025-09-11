Cross-border travel paused amid Thai-Cambodian agreement review

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s Ministry of Defense said Thursday that border checkpoints with Cambodia remain closed, with any future opening pending an assessment of Phnom Penh’s “sincerity and compliance” with recent agreements.

The statement from Rear Admiral Surasan Khongsiri, a ministry spokesperson, follows a special meeting of the Thai-Cambodian General Border Committee (GBC) on September 10. Acting Defense Minister General Natthapon Nakpanich stressed at the meeting that protecting national sovereignty must come first, alongside caring for the public’s livelihood.



Both sides agreed on a series of measures to de-escalate tensions. They committed to beginning a joint mine clearance operation within one month and plan to draft a timeline within three weeks for the withdrawal of heavy weapons from border areas. In a significant first-time collaboration, the two nations will establish a joint task force to combat online scams, with Thailand having provided data on over 60 scam centers. The countries will also work to clarify border lines and manage specific areas like Ban Nong Chan.



The ministry clarified that there are no immediate plans for border openings. The measure was discussed only “in principle,” with any future relaxation to be restricted to commercial freight vehicles, not people. Such a measure would be implemented under a phased approach based on a three-zone tension scale, beginning with a pilot program in the low-tension border areas of Chanthaburi and Trat.





Rear Admiral Surasan concluded that the success of the talks hinges on whether Cambodia follows through on its commitments. He noted that while prolonged tension has directly impacted Thai businesses and farmers, true progress depends entirely on action from the Cambodian side. (TNA)



































