Thai Embassy in Kathmandu warns citizens amid widespread curfews in Nepal

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Royal Thai Embassy in Kathmandu has issued a warning to Thai citizens in Nepal regarding widespread curfews imposed by local authorities on Tuesday, September 9th, 2025. The measures follow political protests that occurred on Monday and affect numerous areas across Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur.



According to the announcement, the curfews prohibit all movement, gatherings, and demonstrations in the designated zones. In Kathmandu, the curfew began at 8:30 AM and covers the entire area within the Ring Road, including specific locations such as Koteshwar, Chabahil, and Kalanki. In Lalitpur, a curfew is in effect from 9:00 AM to midnight in parts of several municipal wards. In Bhaktapur, the curfew also started at 8:30 AM and applies to the Madhyapur Thimi, Suryabinayak, Changunarayan, and Bhaktapur municipalities.



The embassy has strongly advised all Thai nationals to avoid leaving their residences during the curfew periods. Citizens are urged to monitor official news from both Nepalese authorities and the embassy closely and to exercise heightened caution for their personal safety. The embassy stated it will provide further updates as the situation develops. (NNT)



































