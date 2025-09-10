Thai Army accuses Cambodia of militarizing ancient temple, urges UNESCO probe

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Royal Thai Army’s “Tan Krasae” Facebook page has published a report alleging that Cambodia is using Prasat Ta Kwai as a military base, a practice that Thailand asserts violates the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict. The post, which includes infographics, images, and video clips, urges UNESCO to investigate the matter.



The images provided show Cambodian soldiers operating within the ancient temple structure, with sandbags visible inside its entrances, suggesting the establishment of defensive positions. The Royal Thai Army’s report highlights these actions as clear evidence of military use of a cultural site.



The Hague Convention of 1954 prohibits the use of cultural property for purposes that are likely to expose it to destruction or damage in the event of armed conflict. By publicly calling on UNESCO, Thailand is seeking international attention and intervention to ensure the protection of the historical site and uphold international humanitarian law. (NNT)



































