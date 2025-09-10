Outgoing FM Maris urges new government to uphold peaceful border talks with Cambodia

BANGKOK, Thailand – Outgoing Minister of Foreign Affairs Maris Sangiampongsa has stated his belief that the new government’s approach to resolving border tensions with Cambodia will not differ from the principles of the previous administration. In his farewell remarks, he urged the incoming government to continue pursuing peaceful, bilateral negotiations while steadfastly protecting national sovereignty.



Maris strongly defended the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU43), emphasizing that it provides a critical framework for dialogue and has successfully prevented Cambodia from escalating the dispute to the International Court of Justice. He warned that abandoning the MOU could jeopardize previous agreements on border demarcation. He credited the previous government’s diplomatic and military policies with successfully pressuring Cambodia back to the negotiating table under existing bilateral mechanisms like the Joint Border Committee (JBC).

The outgoing minister also recounted his recent diplomatic efforts in Europe, where he justified Thailand’s response to Cambodia’s acts of aggression as legitimate self-defense targeting only military assets. He reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to international humanitarian law and the Ottawa Convention, earning praise from several partner nations.



On domestic affairs, Maris said that as a citizen, he wishes to see the new government honor its agreement with the People’s Party to amend the constitution. He stated that strengthening the system of checks and balances is essential to unlocking Thailand’s true potential for economic growth and improving the lives of its people.

Echoing the minister’s sentiments, his advisor, Chayika Wongnapachant, urged the new government to continue pushing for joint demining operations with Cambodia. She also called for sustained bilateral talks on border demarcation using modern technology and for Cambodia to cease spreading disinformation that fosters hatred between the two nations. (NNT)



































