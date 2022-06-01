Thai edible insect products more popular among Americans

Thailand’s edible insect products and insect-based protein are gaining popularity in the United States, according to the Department of International Trade Promotion.

Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, director-general of the department, said that the department found from its survey on Thai export opportunities that insect consumption was growing steadily and significantly in the US.







“For the US market, edible Thai insect products should be developed and diversified. There should be ready-to-eat products, snacks and protein bars. Frozen insect products can extend product lifetimes,” he said.





He proposed insect products should be marketed through restaurants because they used insects as ingredients. Such products should also target Hispanics, especially Mexicans, who liked to use insects as their ingredients. The products should also be marketed through e-commerce channels like amazon.com, ebay and walmart.com to reach consumers directly, Mr Phusit said. (TNA)

































