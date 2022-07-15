Thai destinations and hotels place well in Travel + Leisure’s ‘World’s Best Awards 2022’

A number of destinations and hotels in Thailand have performed impressively in the ‘World’s Best Awards 2022’ from Travel + Leisure, including Chiang Mai and Bangkok, who were named among the best 25 cities worldwide.

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “It’s always wonderful to see Thai destinations and resorts receive such recognition from the world’s travellers. It shows that Thailand remains one of the favourite holiday spots.”







In the list of ‘The 25 Best Cities in the World’, Chiang Mai was voted into 7th place with a score of 90.70 and Bangkok into 24th place with a score of 88.62. In the list of ‘The 15 Best Cities in Asia’, Chiang Mai placed 2nd and Bangkok 11th.

In the list of ‘The 25 Best Islands in the World’, Phuket was named the 7th best with a score of 91.90, and in the list of ‘The 5 Best Islands in Asia’ it was 3rd best.





Four Thailand hotels were included in the list of ‘The 100 Best Hotels in the World’; The Standard, Hua Hin at No. 35 with a score of 97.38, Six Senses Yao Noi (Phuket) at No. 43 with a score of 97.07, Amanpuri (Phuket) at No. 57 with a score of 96.67, and the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok at No. 84 with a score of 96.18.

The Standard, Hua Hin and Six Senses Yao Noi also appeared in the list of ‘The 15 Best Resorts in Asia’, at No. 7 and No. 11, respectively.



‘The 10 Best Resorts in Southeast Asia’ list included five resorts in Thailand, these being The Standard, Hua Hin at No 1., Six Senses Yao Noi at No. 3, Amanpuri (Phuket) at No. 5, Anantara Chiang Mai Resort at No. 6 with a score of 95.28, and 137 Pillars House (Chiang Mai) at No. 9 with a score of 91.21.

The Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok also appeared in the list of ‘The 15 Best City Hotels in Asia’ at No. 6, while Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel featured at No. 12 with a score of 94.13.

Making the list of ‘The 3 Best Hotels in Bangkok’ were the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok at No. 1, Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel at No. 2, and Banyan Tree Bangkok at No. 3 with a score of 91.47.

There was further distinction for Bangkok as the destination and the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, as the World’s Best Awards Hall of Fame honourees. This designation is given for being voted onto a specific list for the past 10 years consecutively, and Bangkok received this for its inclusion in the 2022 ‘The 15 Best Cities in Asia’ list, while the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok received this for its inclusion in the 2022 ‘The 100 Best Hotels in the World’ and ‘The 3 Best Hotels in Bangkok’ lists. (TAT)

































