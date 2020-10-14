Thai demonstrators to march to Government House asking Prime Minister to step down

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha lets the police handle anti-government demonstrators who vowed to march to Government House Wednesday evening.







When reporters asked him about readiness to cope with the rally planned by demonstration leaders who called themselves Khana Ratsadorn or People’s Group to ask the prime minister to resign, Gen Prayut who is also the defense minister said they should pose the question with the police who were assigned to ensure order during the demonstration.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said officials at Government House would work there as usual and cabinet ministers would have activities elsewhere on Wednesday. He said he doubted demonstrators would march to Government House as announced.

The prime minister and cabinet ministers are scheduled to join volunteer activities to mark the anniversary of the day when King Rama IX passed away, at Valaya Alongkorn Rajabhat University in KhlongLuang district of Pathum Thani. (TNA)











