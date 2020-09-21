Thai demonstrators advised on 14-day health watch

A senior health official has advised demonstrators to monitor their health for 14 days and stay away from elderly people and those with chronic diseases because they might contract the coronavirus disease 2019 from asymptomatic infected people.







Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, director of the Bureau of General Communicable Diseases, gave the advice on Sunday and said that the Ministry of Public Health was concerned about the health of political demonstrators because some of them lacked sleeping and risked contracting diseases during their rally in the rain.

Thailand continued to pose risks of COVID-19 transmission because asymptomatic infected people might be among crowds, he said.

Dr Sophon said demonstrators should monitor their health conditions for 14 days, measure their body temperature, wear face masks, keep their foods and personal objects from others and stay away from people with chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension because COVID-19 could be fatal for them.

Anyone who had a fever, sore throat, runny nose and loss of taste and smell must seek medical examination right away and symptoms of COVID-19 and a fever were very similar, he said. (TNA)







