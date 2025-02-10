Thai Defense Minister to visit border cities of Payathonzu in the Karen State of south Myanmar and Poi Pet in Cambodia

BANGKOK, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said he would visit Myanmar and Cambodian border cities that are reportedly the operation bases of the scammer gangs before making further decision to deal with the scammers.

Phumtham said he would visit Payathonzu on February 12. Payathonzu is a town in the Karen State of south Myanmar, close to the border with Thailand. On February 16, he would go to Poi Pet, the border town of Cambodia.







He said the specific details of who would be met and spoken to have not yet been determined.

Thailand would proactively monitor and launch measures against call-centre gangs after the operation to cut off power supply and internet connection was launched, said Phumtham.

Utility supplies would remain cut off for six months, after which the government would look into the impact on bilateral relationship, humanitarian issues and safety of the people, he said. (TNA)































