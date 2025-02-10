‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ trailer showcases Krabi-Phang Nga landscapes; in theaters on July 2

BANGKOK, Thailand – The official trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth has been released, offering a first look at the latest installment in the blockbuster dinosaur franchise. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey, the film introduces a new chapter in the story of prehistoric creatures brought back to life.







The trailer has sparked excitement in Thailand, as several of the country’s scenic locations served as filming sites. Among the landscapes featured are Railay Bay and Toh Luang Cave in Krabi, Ao Phang Nga National Park, and Ko Kradan in Trang. While the film does not explicitly identify these locations as Thailand, their distinctive natural beauty is unmistakable.

This global exposure is expected to boost tourism, drawing fans and film enthusiasts eager to visit the real-world settings seen on screen. It may also attract more international productions seeking striking natural environments. The inclusion of Thailand’s landscapes in a major Hollywood release strengthens the country’s reputation as a prime location for filmmaking.



The trailer showcases these dramatic backdrops, blending lush forests, limestone cliffs, and tropical beaches with the film’s action-packed sequences. The visuals combine untouched wilderness with prehistoric spectacle, setting the stage for an adventure that merges natural beauty with cinematic storytelling.

Jurassic World Rebirth is set to premiere in theaters on July 2, taking audiences on a journey into a world where dinosaurs once again roam. The film is expected to draw significant attention when it debuts worldwide. (NNT)































