Thai DDC pushes forward TB eradication plans

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) is stepping up efforts to eradicate tuberculosis from Thailand, with a proactive case-finding plan targeting high-risk populations, including public vehicle drivers. The goal is to reduce the number of tuberculosis cases by 10% each year.

DDC Director General Dr Thares Krasanairawiwong emphasized the importance of pushing the campaign since Thailand is among the 30 countries with the highest number of tuberculosis cases, at around 100,000 new cases and 12,000 fatalities reported every year. Public drivers are considered at high risk of contracting the disease due to their exposure to passengers.







Treatment for tuberculosis is covered by Thailand’s National Health Security and Social Security programs, with more focus given to higher-risk populations such as the elderly, people with chronic diseases, and patients with HIV.

Dr Palin Kamonwat, Director of the DDC’s Division of Tuberculosis, said early diagnosis of tuberculosis is crucial for reducing transmission rates. She added that 1 in 3 people in Thailand is believed to be living with a latent TB infection.







Tuberculosis is an infectious disease that affects the lungs and can spread from person to person. Symptoms include coughs lasting more than two weeks, mild fever in the afternoon, loss of appetite, and weight loss. People who experience these symptoms should seek medical help immediately. (NNT)















