Thai COVID-19 nasal spray vaccines approved for human tests this year

A researchers’ team of the National Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (BIOTEC) has sought approval from the Food and Drug Administration to test its new inhaled COVID-19 vaccines on humans.

The team said that it had tested the vaccines of adenovirus and influenza virus types on mice by spraying them into their noses and they proved to effectively prevent illness and disease transmission.







The vaccine development project received financial support from the government through the National Vaccine Institute.

If the FDA approves the human trials, BIOTEC and the Chulabhorn Royal Academy will start the process late this year and the second phase of the human trials can follow next March. If the tests are successful, the new vaccine production will begin in the middle of next year.



Besides, the new vaccines could be modified within a few weeks to cope with a new COVID-19 variant, BIOTEC said. (TNA)





























