Thai court acquits Thaksin Shinawatra of royal insult charge

BANGKOK, Thailand – A Thai court has acquitted former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra of a royal insult charge, his lawyer said on Friday.

The Criminal Court found that the prosecution’s case, which stemmed from a 2015 interview Thaksin gave to a foreign media outlet, lacked sufficient evidence to convict him of lèse-majesté, a charge under Thailand’s strict Article 112.







Thaksin’s lawyer, Winyat Chartmontri told reporters the court ruled that the prosecution could not prove the video clip used as evidence was not edited. He said the court also determined that Thaksin’s words did not specifically refer to the monarch and gave the benefit of the doubt to the defendant.

Thaksin, who attended the hearing in person, smiled after the verdict was announced, his lawyer said. He thanked the court and his legal team, and reportedly said, “From now on, I can fully contribute to the nation’s benefit.”



Winyat confirmed that Thaksin is now considered innocent and that his legal team would begin the process of lifting his travel ban.

Following the ruling, a small crowd of “Red Shirt” supporters gathered outside the court to cheer for Thaksin. He did not roll down the window for security reasons. (TNA)



































