Israel Embassy renovates Teacher Boonchoo Home for Special Children in Chonburi

CHONBURI, Thailand – The Embassy of Israel in Thailand announced that it has completed renovation and improvement works at the Teacher Boonchoo Home for Special Children in Chonburi Province.

The project is part of the embassy’s efforts to strengthen the friendship between Israel and Thailand.

Ambassador Orna Sagiv visited the home to witness the completion of the work and was welcomed by the founder, Teacher Boonchoo Muangmaithong, her staff, the children, and local government officials. Nanmeebooks Co., Ltd. partnered with the embassy by donating books to the school.







The Teacher Boonchoo Home, which was established in 2016, provides care, housing, and education for 250 special needs children. The Embassy of Israel stated that this is its second successful community development project this year, with the first being a collaboration with a normal school in Nakon Pathom Province.

“Every child is a unique flower, and together they create a beautiful garden. Children with special needs bloom in their own time and way, and they deserve understanding, love, and a world that truly sees them,” the ambassador said during her visit. She added that Israel has extensive expertise in special needs education and that she is proud of the embassy’s contribution.(TNA)



































