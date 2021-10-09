Thai convicts on parole get jobs at electronics plant

The Corrections Department will send convicts on parole to work at Delta Electronics Co next Monday.

Ayuth Sintoppant, director-general of the department, said that the job project for convicts who would wear electronic monitoring devices would help return convicts to society, relieve congestion in prisons and reduce repeated crime.







The convicts in this job placement project called the Samut Prakan Model must have served at least one-third of their jail terms and their remaining terms must be no longer than five years.

Besides, they must have been trained on morality, vocational skills and hygiene habits. The department planned to send 500-1,000 convicts on parole to work in industrial estates and they will regularly report to it and work until their jail terms end, Mr. Ayuth said.





The convicts on parole will receive the minimum wage. Their employers will accommodate them. After their parole ends, they can apply for job positions at their workplace.

The employers who participate in the project will enjoy tax reduction and be recognized for their contribution to the project to return good convicts to society. (TNA)





























