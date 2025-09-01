Thai Commerce Ministry sets official feed corn prices for 2025/26 season to protect farmers

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Commerce, led by Minister Jatuporn Buruspat, has issued official procurement prices for feed corn for the 2025/26 season, effective from August 30, 2025, to July 31, 2026. The measure helps protect farmers from unfair pricing and ensures clear standards for buyers in the animal feed industry, including collectors and feed mills.

For fresh feed corn with 30% moisture content, the price is set at 7.05 baht per kilogram in Phetchabun, Kamphaeng Phet, Chaiyaphum, Phichit, and Uthai Thani. Other provinces will follow regional pricing structures. Dried feed corn with 14.5% moisture content will be purchased at 9.80 baht per kilogram at mills in Bangkok and nearby provinces, with adjustments based on transport costs and standard moisture deduction rates set by the Department of Internal Trade.







Collectors and feed mills must clearly display procurement prices and moisture deduction rates at all buying stations. Contracts agreed to before the regulation took effect may continue under their original terms. Inspections will be carried out by provincial commerce offices to ensure compliance.

Violations such as refusing to buy, delaying purchases without reason, or purchasing at unreasonably low prices may result in legal action under the 1999 Price of Goods and Services Act. Penalties include up to seven years in prison, fines of up to 140,000 baht, or both.



The announcement also ties into 2026 WTO-related import measures. Importers of feed corn and wheat must purchase domestic feed corn in a 3:1 ratio and provide proof of compliance with the official pricing. Concerns or violations may be reported to the Department of Internal Trade via hotline 1569, by mail at P.O. Box 156, Nonthaburi 11000, or online at www.dit.go.th. (NNT)



































