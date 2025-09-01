People’s Party denies having a fixed stance on prime ministerial vote

BANGKOK, Thailand – Nattapong Ruangpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party (Prachachon), affirmed on Monday that the party has not set a predetermined stance on voting for the next prime minister. Speaking ahead of a key executive meeting, Nattapong stressed that members will be given full opportunity to share their views before reaching a conclusion.

He noted that while some supporters have urged the party to abstain from backing any candidate, all scenarios must be carefully considered. “There is no flag in anyone’s mind,” he said, rejecting speculation that the leadership already has a preferred choice.







The meeting aims to find a unified direction, though it remains uncertain whether a formal vote among members will be necessary. Nattapong added that the party expects to reach a decision before the prime ministerial vote in parliament.

Asked about Pheu Thai’s candidate Chaikasem Nitisiri, Nattapong said there has been no direct communication so far, though members may take the lack of clarity into account when making their choice. He also welcomed the idea of prime ministerial candidates presenting their visions in a public forum, calling it a positive step during a crucial political juncture. (TNA)



































