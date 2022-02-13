Thai coalition parties show unity ahead of censure debate

A discussion was recently held between the government and coalition leaders to gauge the unity of coalition parties ahead of the upcoming censure debate. During the meeting, the prime minister asked legislators not to create confusion and to remain united.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha called an informal meeting with key members of the Cabinet, right after his meeting with the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).







The informal meeting involved five Cabinet members, including Interior Minister Gen Anupong Paochinda, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, Labor Minister Suchat Chomklin, and Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn.

Following the meeting, the prime minister affirmed that coalition parties have no unresolved conflicts, particularly concerning the operational contract extension for Bangkok’s Green Line metro proposed by the Ministry of Interior.



The premier then asked legislators not to stir up any confusion with the public, noting that this would not benefit the country.

Public Health Minister and Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin said the coalition remains stable and ready to handle scrutiny by opposition parties. He also acknowledged that work conflicts were normal, but said they do not affect the party’s position in the coalition.(NNT)



























