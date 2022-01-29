Thai-Chinese community urged to exercise caution while celebrating Lunar New Year

Authorities are urging the Thai-Chinese community to exercise caution while celebrating the Lunar New Year, with families and venues encouraged to strictly follow recommendations from the Ministry of Public Health to prevent COVID-19 transmissions.







Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Chinese New Year events in Bangkok’s Yaowarat area have been canceled due to the current situation.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is meanwhile encouraging the Thai public to strictly adhere to social distancing, mask-wearing, and other prevention measures on the three observed days of the Chinese New Year.



Shrines and places of worship are still allowed to welcome visitors observing religious Chinese New Year rites, with everyone required to fully comply with Universal Protection protocols.

Venues are also asked to follow COVID Free Setting guidelines and designate staff for enforcing measures designed to prevent coronavirus transmissions, as well as mitigate the harmful effects of incense fumes.(NNT)



























