Thai cabinet withdraws draft to allow wealthy foreigners to buy land plots

Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda asked Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon to withdraw a draft ministerial regulation that would otherwise allow wealthy foreigners to buy land plots to attract foreign investment to the country, according to the director-general of the land department.

Chayawut Chanthorn, director-general of the Department of Land, confirmed the report that the ministerial regulation draft could be withdrawn from the cabinet’s agenda in its meeting on Nov 8.







He said Gen Anupong asked Gen Prawit who supervised the Interior Ministry to withdraw the matter from the cabinet’s meeting on Nov 8. Earlier the cabinet approved the ministerial regulation in principle on Oct 25.







“Whether the issue will be among the agenda of the cabinet’s meeting on Nov 8 depends on the cabinet secretariat. As there is opposition to the matter, the Interior Ministry is willing to withdraw and review it,” said the director-general of the Department of Land. (TNA)

































