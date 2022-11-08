Gen Prayut can move to another political party, says Gen Prawit

Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha can move to another political party at will, said Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon who promised he would not hold back Gen Prayut.

Gen Prawit who is also the leader of the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) said he had not discussed with Gen Prayut the political future of the latter because it would be the decision of Gen Prayut.







Asked to confirm the rumor that Gen Prayut will join the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party, Gen Prawit said the question should be posed with Gen Prayut because it concerned him.

Reporters asked Gen Prawit if Gen Prayut would bring PPRP MPs along with him to another party, Gen Prawit said they could go and he would not mind their departure. “They can go wherever they like. It is a personal matter,” Gen Prawit said.







Meanwhile, Gen Prayut nodded his head when reporters asked if he would have a clear answer on his political future after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. He said for the time being he was working hard for the upcoming ASEAN and APEC summits. (TNA)































