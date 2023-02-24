Thai Cabinet approves budget for police body cameras

The Cabinet has approved a budget of about 445 million baht to purchase police body cameras.

Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri explained that the Royal Thai Police will be responsible for the procurement of 48,500 cameras, which will be used in crime suppression, road traffic and investigatory works.







The budget will also cover cameras used in interrogation rooms as well as police stations, immigration police offices and police vehicles.

According to the 2022 Prevention and Suppression of Torture and Forced Disappearance Act, which came into force on Wednesday (22 Feb), officers must record images and sounds of the accused at all times. It is therefore necessary to provide cameras for this purpose.







The spokesperson reiterated that the budget will allow police officers to quickly perform their duties to their fullest capacity. He also quoted Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha as stating that the procurement must be conducted in a transparent manner, using traceable procedures.

Anucha said relevant officials – including those from the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Defense – must strictly follow the act and related protocols in order to ensure maximum benefits for members of the public. (NNT)



























