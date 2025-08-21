Thai authorities confirm Cambodian involvement in border mine planting, situation remains stable

BANGKOK, Thailand – Government Spokesman Jirayu Houngsub reported this morning that the situation along the Thai–Cambodian border in seven provinces remains normal, with no major incidents. The Thai Armed Forces continue to secure 11 positions to safeguard national sovereignty.

Jirayu reiterated that Cambodia must take responsibility after clear evidence confirmed its soldiers were involved in planting anti-personnel mines inside Thai territory. Video footage and motorcycle license plates also verified Cambodian involvement.







The Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand–Cambodia Border Situation further reported ongoing detection of unauthorized drone flights across four border provinces. The government reminded the public that, under Civil Aviation Authority regulations, restrictions remain in force for provinces including Sa Kaeo, Trat, Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket, Chanthaburi, Surin, and Ubon Ratchathani.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also preparing to present video evidence retrieved from the mobile phone of a Cambodian soldier in Si Sa Ket Province. The footage, showing soldiers holding and demonstrating anti-personnel mines, will be submitted to the Committee on Cooperative Compliance under the Ottawa Convention during its meeting in Geneva on August 22. (NNT)



































