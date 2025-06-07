Hun Manet affirms Cambodia did not initiate conflict but stands for self-defense

PHNOM PENH – Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet declared today that Cambodia’s position is one of self-defense, not provocation, amid recent border tensions with Thailand.

Speaking in Ratanakiri Province, Hun Manet emphasized that Cambodia remains committed to international legal frameworks and is prepared to protect its sovereignty. He noted the country’s willingness to resolve the latest territorial dispute through the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and pledged to accept whatever verdict the court issues.

“The ICJ submission is not an act of aggression, but a step toward peaceful resolution,” Hun Manet stated. He urged citizens of both countries to remain calm and avoid actions that could escalate tensions. (TNA)

































