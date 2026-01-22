Phuket Governor studies island waste-management model to support sustainable tourism

PHUKET, Thailand – Phuket Governor Nirat Phongsitthithavorn has led a delegation to The Racha Hotel on Racha Yai Island to study its waste-management system, as part of efforts to support sustainable tourism across the province. He was joined by Vice Admiral Weerudom Muangjeen, Commander of the Third Naval Area Command and Director of the Third Maritime National Interest Protection Center. The visit followed environmental activities on the island, including beach cleanups and coral reef conservation efforts.







The delegation toured the hotel’s facilities and observed two key systems: an incinerator capable of processing approximately 800 kilograms of waste per day and a biogas system handling approximately 500 kilograms per day. These systems allow the hotel to manage waste efficiently and reduce its environmental impact, making them well-suited for island-based tourism operations.

The Racha Hotel also works with local authorities, other hotels, and businesses on the island to address waste and wastewater management. This coordinated approach includes efforts across all stages of waste handling—collection, treatment, and disposal—to keep the island clean and better prepared for long-term tourism growth.





Governor Nirat said the hotel’s waste-management model could serve as a reference for similar establishments throughout Phuket, especially in popular tourist areas.

The study visit provided a platform for practical knowledge exchange and highlighted the importance of adopting effective environmental practices in tourism-driven areas. Insights from the visit are expected to support future planning as Phuket moves toward cleaner and more sustainable tourism management. (NNT)



































