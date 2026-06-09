Thai and U.S. security experts join forces in Ranong to block nuclear smuggling along Myanmar border

RANONG, Thailand – Security authorities in southern Thailand have launched a major cross-agency operation aimed at preventing the smuggling of nuclear and radioactive materials across the Thai-Myanmar border, amid concerns such materials could be used to construct a “dirty bomb.”

The initiative brings together 17 Thai security agencies and specialists from the National Nuclear Security Administration under the NSDD Thailand ISLE Survey project. The operation was led by Pol Maj Gen Thanawat Wattanakul and senior officers from the Ranong Provincial Police, who met with security officials and international experts to assess vulnerabilities along the border and strengthen detection capabilities.







Authorities selected Ranong as a strategic focus area due to its more than 100-kilometre land border with Myanmar, numerous natural crossing points, and its growing importance as a deep-sea port and regional trade gateway linking countries within the BIMSTEC region. Officials warned that any uncontrolled radioactive material or so-called Material Out of Regulatory Control (MORC) entering the country could pose serious security and economic risks not only to Thailand but to the wider region. The NSDD program is designed to help partner nations install radiation detection systems and strengthen measures to prevent nuclear or radioactive materials from falling into the hands of terrorist groups. Such materials could potentially be used in a radiological dispersal device, commonly known as a “dirty bomb.”



During the survey, experts are evaluating ports, customs checkpoints and key border crossings for the future installation of fixed radiation detection equipment. Frontline officers are also receiving training on the use of handheld radiation detectors and emergency response procedures. The operation involves close coordination among customs officials, immigration authorities, marine police, military units, border patrol police, intelligence agencies, internal security officials and local law enforcement. The security upgrade comes as Ranong is being promoted as a future transportation and logistics hub, including proposals for a major rail link connecting the province with Chumphon. Authorities say enhanced nuclear security measures will help protect investor confidence and support long-term economic growth.























































