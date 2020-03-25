Thai Airways suspends flights for two months, all flights to Europe cancelled

BANGKOK, March 25 – Thai Airways International Plc (THAI) on Wednesday started temporary flight suspension due to the impacts from Covid-19.





From today, flights to destinations in the same region have been suspended until May 31.

All flights to Europe will be cancelled from April 1 to May 31.

Since the beginning of this year, the number of passenger per flight has dropped to less than 50 per cent, THAI executives estimated that it will drop further after April and proposed that crew take leave without pay and they agree to help the company.

Acting THAI president, Chakkrit Parapuntakul said many countries are on coronavirus lockdown, so the company has to suspend flights and close its offices.

Otherwise, it has to bear the cost burden due to a sharp drop in passenger numbers as the airlines has already suffered from financial problems, he said. (TNA)











