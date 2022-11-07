Thai Airways gets high response on Bangkok-Fukuoka daily flights

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) resumes flights on the route Bangkok – Fukuoka starting from November 2022 onward, with high response from passengers. It will also connect travelers from the Kyushu region of Japan and Thailand to other destinations.







THAI operates flights between Bangkok and Fukuoka every day, with the following flight details:

– Flight TG 648, Bangkok – Fukuoka, departs from Bangkok at 01.00 hr and arrives in Fukuoka at 08.10 hr (local time);

– Flight TG 649, Fukuoka – Bangkok, departs from Fukuoka at 14.00 hr (local time) and arrives in Bangkok at 18.00 hr (as of 1 November 2022).

For more information, reservations, and ticketing, please visit thaiairways.com, or sales agents nationwide, by calling (+66) 2-356-1111 for the THAI Contact Center (24 hours a day). (PRD)














































