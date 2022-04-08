Thai Airways adds three Boeing 777-300ERs for Bangkok-London route

To meet the increasing demand for flights after the easing of travel restrictions, Thai Airways International (THAI) will add three Boeing 777-300ERs to its fleet by the end of this month.

Thai Airways has announced the lease of three Boeing 777-300ERs for its Bangkok-London route, in order to increase capacity and meet rising demand following the lifting of travel restrictions in most countries. According to the airline, two aircraft arrived in Thailand on Wednesday (6 Apr), while the remaining one will be delivered by the end of this month.



The three aircraft will join Thai Airways’ current fleet of 58 planes to provide flight services while the company undergoes financial rehabilitation. According to the airliner, the aircraft lease payment will be power-by-the-hour agreements for the time being. Later phases will see negotiations to adjust payment to reflect the company’s current situation.

The new 777-300ERs are expected to enter service by the end of this month. (NNT)

































