Cambodia filed dispute over 4 border areas at International Court of Justice, citing historic Preah Vihear verdict

PHNOM PENH – The Cambodian government officially submitted a letter to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to seek resolution of disputes over four contested areas: Preah Vihear Temple (Ta Moan Thom), Ta Moan Toch Temple, Ta Krabey (Ta Kway) Temple, and the Emerald Triangle area (the Thai land corridor).







The government referred to the historic event 63 years earlier, on June 15, 1962, when the ICJ ruled in favor of Cambodia in the Preah Vihear Temple case. Although decades had passed, Cambodia’s commitment and will remained unchanged — the country chose peaceful means by upholding international law through the ICJ process to resolve border disputes in sensitive, high-risk areas prone to military clashes, and where bilateral mechanisms had failed, as in the Preah Vihear case. The four areas submitted in the filing were Ta Moan Thom, Ta Moan Toch, Ta Kway temples, and the Emerald Triangle.



In its statement, the Cambodian government emphasized that it sought only justice, fairness, and clarity in border demarcation and defining boundaries with neighboring countries to prevent prolonged disputes for future generations. Cambodia also called on its citizens to trust the government’s strong determination to protect the land and the nation’s interests for the Cambodian people. (TNA)

































