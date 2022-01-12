Thai Agriculture Minister denies swine fever cover-up

Officials did not try to cover up the epidemic of the African swine fever (ASF) and the Department of Livestock Development had seriously tried to prevent it since its outbreak in China in 2018, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on said.







He said that as the director-general of the department announced the detection of ASF yesterday (Jan 11), officials concerned would intensify disease response efforts nationwide to quickly control it.

Besides, the government already reported ASF detection to the World Organization for Animal Health so that member countries would be aware of the situation in Thailand, Mr Chalermchai said.



The Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry did not try to cover up the situation and the Department of Livestock Development started close surveillance when the disease spread in China in 2018, he emphasized.

He acknowledged that the disease later spread in neighboring countries and finally entered Thailand.

According to the minister, pig transport will be restricted in a radius of five kilometers from every outbreak location. Infected or at-risk pigs will be culled.

Yesterday (Jan 11) the cabinet approved a budget for the disease control and it included compensation for pig culls which would cover 70% of market prices. Only small-scaled raisers would be eligible for the assistance, Mr Chalermchai said. (TNA)



























