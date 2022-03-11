Thai actress ‘Tangmo’ case not closed yet, say police

Police said they could not conclude their investigation into the death of actress Pattaratida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong today when her beautifully organized memorial service was set to begin.

Pol Lt Gen JirapatPhumjit, commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 1, said police would not close their case on the actress’s death as many parties expected because they were gathering evidence including results from forensic examinations by the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital which was working in parallel with the Institute of Forensic Medicine of Police General Hospitals to clear up all doubts.



Meanwhile, the beautifully decorated memorial service of Tangmo was scheduled to begin today (March 11). It was set at the four-story Liberty Church Bangkok in Saphan Sung district between 6.30pm and 8.30pm from March 11 to 13.

The first floor was reserved for antigen tests on attendees. There were also the portraits of Tangmo on beautiful booths. The second floor was designated for press conferences and the interviews of important participants. The church’s auditorium on the third floor was prepared for 1,000 guests despite its original capacity for 3,000 people to observe social distancing and help control COVID-19. There was also a big LED screen on a stage decorated with a variety of fresh flowers.







Attendees already fully reserved their seats in the memorial service throughout the three-day period. The ceremony will be broadcasted live through the Facebook page of the Church of Joy Thailand and the Cj connect channel on YouTube. (TNA)









































