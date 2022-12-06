Tesla aims for December launch in Thailand

Tesla Motors, Inc is looking to launch in Thailand this month after boosting its hiring efforts in the kingdom.

The automaker, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, faces stiff competition from Chinese players already present in the electric vehicle (EV) market, such as Great Wall Motors with its Ora Good Cat subcompact EV and Hozon Auto with its Neta V electric sports utility vehicle.







Since September of this year, Tesla has had 20 open posts based in Bangkok, with positions including a home-charging developer, charging infrastructure lead, technicians and customer service reps.

The company’s push into Thailand also comes after it was forced to cancel plans for expansion into India amid tariff disputes and efforts to downsize 10% of its staff due to looming recession concerns. (NNT)





































