Taxis in Bangkok granted permission to provide meterless services in outer provinces

As a service flexibility measure, taxis registered in Bangkok are now permitted to provide services outside of seven provinces without using meters.

Chirute Visalachitra, director-general of the Department of Land Transport (DLT), said the measure, which was published in the Royal Gazette, relaxes regulations for taxi services provided to customers outside Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Chachoengsao, Samut Sakon and Nakhon Pathom.







According to the DLT, taxi drivers and passengers traveling to or between destinations outside of these seven provinces are able to negotiate charges instead of using meters.

Chirute said that when traveling between provinces, many drivers and passengers prefer to negotiate fares rather than use meters because it allows them to save more money. He did clarify, however, that the vehicles must still be equipped with electronic meters for passengers who prefer this method of fare calculation.





DLT officials said the relaxation is intended to boost the competitiveness of conventional taxis, following the legalization of private cars for use in providing ride-hailing taxi services in the country.

The new fare type was announced in the Royal Gazette on June 10 and went into effect the following day. (NNT)































