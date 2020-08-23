TAT teams up with Shopee to support ‘Amazing Thailand Grand Sale’

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, are teaming up to support this year’s Amazing Thailand Grand Sale and boost tourism spending.







Shopee users stand to win a car and various exciting prizes when spending 5,000 Baht on Shopee Mall from now until 9 September, 2020.

Winners will be announced on 17 September via Facebook and on the Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2020 website.

The partnership is one part of Shopee’s innovative ‘9.9 Super Shopping Day’ that has taken on greater significance, as Thailand steps up its recovery efforts while adapting to the ‘new normal’ post-COVID-19.

In 2020, Shopee has ramped up offerings for its integrated mobile wallet AirPay and partnered leading providers for smooth and secure transactions. These have generated robust growth in Thailand for the use of digital payments among users, brands, and sellers on Shopee.

Shopee Free Prizes lets users tune in to special streams direct from various provinces in Thailand.





Shopee will give away 999 Shopee coins and various prizes to lucky users daily with more special prizes, including gold necklaces to be won on 9 September. Visit https://shopee.co.th/m/shopee-live for more information.

On 9 September, Shopee will bring happiness to Thai homes with the 9.9 Super Game Show Win 9 Million Baht at 18.00 Hrs. on Channel 7 HD featuring the hottest stars, such as, Min-Pechaya and Mike-Pattaradet. Users can tune in to win prizes worth 9 million Baht in total.

Find out more about the 9.9 Super Shopping Day on https://shopee.co.th/9-9.











