TAT, MRTA and BEM launch historical tours in Bangkok

The Mass Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA) has partnered with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Bangkok Expressway and Metro (BEM) to launch a new quartet of historical tours departing from each of Bangkok’s five subway stations in the old town area, home to a number of cultural and historical landmarks.



According to the BEM, the excursions are expected to help promote significant locations around the Wat Mangkon, Sanam Chai, Sam Yan, Hua Lamphong and Itsaraphap MRT Blue Line stations.

Sombat Kitjalaksana, managing director of the BEM, said the tourism initiative, dubbed “Happy Journey with BEM,” would offer five free trips this year. Additionally, they will be led by tour guides who are knowledgeable about the history and culture of those landmarks.







According to Sombat, the first voyage will depart from Wat Mangkon station on March 23. Participants will embark on an entertaining and educational tour of sacred temples and have lunch at a Michelin-starred restaurant. The second tour is scheduled for May 7 and will focus on the precincts of Rattanakosin Island, including Wat Phra Chetuphon and the Siam Museum near Sanam Chai station. The third and fourth trips, slated for July 23 and October 8, respectively, will take place at Chulalongkorn University near Sam Yan station and the Hua Lamphong metro district.



On December 17, the fifth and last tour of the year will depart from Itsaraphap station, carrying guests to the former palace of King Taksin the Great and ancient temples in the Thon Buri area.

Registration for the first trip is open on the MRT Bangkok Metro’s Facebook page from March 2 to 16. (NNT)

































