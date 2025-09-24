TAT launches ‘Nihao Month’ to welcome Chinese tourists during Mid-Autumn Festival

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched “Nihao Month,” a campaign of activities and promotions to boost Chinese tourism during the Mid-Autumn Festival and China’s Golden Week holiday. The event, held on September 23 at the Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit, was led by TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool, joined by representatives from the Chinese Embassy, the Chinese Cultural Center, and TAT partner organizations.



The campaign coincides with the 50th anniversary of Thai–Chinese diplomatic relations, underscoring the deep ties between the two nations. Organizers said the program helps restore traveler confidence, enhances Thailand’s image, and drives growth in the Chinese market.

Activities include a user-generated content challenge across China, where 50 winners will be invited to Thailand in October for a familiarization trip covering Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Pattaya, and Koh Samui. The program also features a welcome reception for Chinese influencers, with performances by Thai artists Putthipong Assaratanakul and Nawat Kulrattanarak scheduled for October 6.



Chinese tourists will also enjoy exclusive shopping benefits through the “Chinese Passport Privilege” program, running from September 20 to December 31. Discounts and special offers are available at malls, supermarkets, and hypermarkets throughout Thailand, with additional promotions supported by major Chinese platforms, including Meituan, Ctrip, and Alipay.

Under its “Trusted Thailand” campaign, TAT assures visitors of safe, reliable, and high-quality travel experiences. Officials expect “Nihao Month” to help reaffirm Thailand’s place as a top destination for Chinese travelers and to deepen the long-standing cultural and economic connection between the two countries. (NNT)









































