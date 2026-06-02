‘Talad Term Suk’ fair brings local businesses to Kanchanaburi PTT Station

KANCHANABURI, Thailand – Energy Minister Akanat Promphan presided over the opening of the first “Talad Term Suk” fair of 2026 at a PTT Station run by Keerithongkham Co., Ltd. in Kanchanaburi Province on June 1, 2026. The event was attended by Kanchanaburi Governor Warittha Sanguansermsri, Deputy Governor Sittivee Wannapruek, executives from OR and Keerithongkham Co., Ltd., senior officials from the public and private sectors, and local residents.







​The governor said the province places great importance on the initiative, which aims to strengthen the grassroots economy and create income opportunities for local communities. The project is implemented through cooperation between the public and private sectors under the government’s “Thais Help Thais” policy, with support from Keerithongkham Co., Ltd. and PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR). The Energy Minister noted that the “Talad Term Suk” fair reflects the Ministry’s commitment to advancing national policies and supporting economic well-being at the community level. The initiative helps ease the cost of living, expand economic opportunities, and promote sustainable income for local residents. (NNT)

















































