Police hunt ride-hailing driver accused of punching and elbowing Japanese restaurant owner in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand – Metropolitan Police have identified a ride-hailing driver accused of assaulting a Japanese businessman following a dispute over a trip booked through a ride-hailing application in central Bangkok. The case has sparked widespread discussion on social media after the victim, a 52-year-old Japanese restaurant owner operating in the Sukhumvit area, filed a complaint with Thonglor Police Station. According to the victim’s statement, he booked a ride through the Bolt application to travel to work on May 28. However, while the vehicle was passing through the Asoke area, the driver allegedly informed him that the trip would end there, claiming the fare was not worth the time required to sit in heavy traffic.







An argument reportedly followed. The victim said that after complying with the driver’s request to leave the vehicle, the 23-year-old driver suddenly exited the car and assaulted him. The businessman alleged that the driver struck him with punches and an elbow, causing a head wound and multiple bruises. Motorcycle taxi riders and bystanders reportedly intervened and prevented the situation from escalating further.

The injured man was later taken to a hospital for medical examination and treatment. Authorities are currently awaiting the official medical report, which will be included in the case file. Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, has ordered investigators to expedite the case. Police said they have already identified the suspect and are preparing to issue a summons requiring him to acknowledge the charges. Initially, investigators plan to charge the driver with assault causing injury. However, police said additional charges could be considered if medical findings determine that the victim suffered serious injuries. The investigation remains ongoing.

















































