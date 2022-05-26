Tak Bai marine police attacked, 3 injured – Narathiwat, South Thailand

Heavily armed criminals attacked marine police stations in Tak Bai district of the far southern province last night.

Three officials were injured amid deafening explosions and gunshots. Six men with pipe bombs and warfare guns launched the attack at the Bata marine police station and the Tak Bai marine police base at 9.20pm on May 25. Both sides fiercely exchanged gunfire at the Ratchada pier and an old customs checkpoint.



The places were damaged and caught fire. People who had dinner at Taba market had to crawl away for life.

Three officials were injured. One is a soldier and two others are territorial defense volunteers of the Tak Bai district office. They were rushed to Tak Bai Hospital. (TNA)

































