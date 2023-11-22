Suspect killing student and teacher in Bangkok arrested

One suspect in the shooting incident in Klong Toey, in which a vocational student and a school teacher were killed, has been arrested, with seven others taken into custody for questioning.

The investigative police unit, under the jurisdiction of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, has taken into custody one suspect connected to the shooting of Nong Yod, a student at Rajamangala University of Technology Tawan-Ok, Uthenthawai Campus, and the tragic death of the teacher of Sacred Heart Convent School. The suspect is currently being interrogated, and seven of his close friends are also in custody for questioning. It is believed they may have information related to the shooting incident.







The incident took place on November 11, and following a ten-day investigation, the police gathered evidence, sought five arrest warrants from the court and requested search warrants for six locations suspected to be hiding places, covering areas in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, and Pathum Thani.







In the early hours of the morning, during the search operation, the police apprehended one suspect and detained six others, who are considered persons of interest in the case and another suspect connected to a previous case involving the shooting of one Uthenthawei student in February of this year.

However, it has been reported that the suspect arrested today has not been confirmed as the gunman in the Klong Toey shooting but he is believed to be involved in plotting the attack. (TNA)



























