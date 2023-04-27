Survivor of alleged cyanide poisoning attempt gives statement to police

A survivor of an alleged cyanide poisoning attempt gave her statement to the police while the police found that the suspect’s sister was a pharmacist.

Deputy national police chief Pol.Gen. Surachate Hakparn said the survivor, Ms. Kantima was the wife of the deputy superintendent of the border patrol police in Kanchanaburi. She knew the suspect, identified as Sararat or Am because her husband and the suspect’s ex-policeman husband were friends.







In September last year, Kantima said she had Covid-19. The suspect earlier owed her 250,000 baht. Sararat visited her, asking her out to have lunch at a mall in Kanchanaburi and gave her a tablet of anti-Covid herbal medicine. She took the pill as she trusted the suspect. They separately drove to the mall. On the way, Kantima had chest tightness and breathing difficulty. She called the suspect to help her but the latter said she got lost. Kantima then called the emergency hotline 1669 before she became unconscious. She was rushed to hospital in an ambulance and was rescued by CPR performed by doctor. She recovered, believing she was allergic to a substance in the herbal medicine. She did not think her friend poisoned her. After the news about the dead victim, allegedly killed by the suspect, Kantima realized she could be one of the victims.







The police are investigating whether the suspect’s sister may be involved in the alleged crime.

The body of Siriporn Khanwong, also known as Koy found to have cyanide will be returned to relatives after the police finish collecting evidence. Siriporn went to release fish for merit –making at a pier in Ratchaburi with the suspect before she collapsed and died. CCTV footage showed the suspect did not help her friend but drove away from the scene. The victim’s relatives filed the complaint to the police after the autopsy found cyanide in her body, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

The police are investigating further 10 deaths which are possibly linked to the suspect. (TNA)















