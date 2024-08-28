‘Surin Elephant Museum’ official opening on Sep 5

Surin Province, in the Northeast, will officially open the Surin Elephant Museum on 5 September 2024 as a learning center and a tourist attraction, where visitors may learn about the elephant’ s way of living, and members of the public and private sectors may work together in organizing exhibitions on elephants for public services.

The Surin Elephant Museum came into existence after the Surin Provincial Administrative Organization signed an agreement with the Dr. Thiam Chokwatana Foundation for their cooperation in establishing the museum.



It is divided into four zones; the first zone provides knowledge about royal elephants, wild elephants, and domesticated elephants; the second zone features interesting stories about elephants; the third zone ancient elephants; and the fourth zone elephant gallery.

The Surin Elephant Museum is part of the “Elephant World” project. Surin is regarded as the land of elephants. In order to promote elephant conservation, the province has launched the Elephant World project to care for elephants.







The project is drawing up a world-class elephant conservation center and elephant learning center in this province. It is also aimed at bringing the Kui people, the local people in the area, and their elephants back to their homeland. The Kui are an ethnic group in Surin who have their own dialect, unique culture, and lifestyle related to elephant raising, a tradition dating back several hundred years.

As the world’s largest elephant conservation center, the project promotes itself as an integrated tourist attraction, as well as a research center for all matters concerning elephants. (PRD)





































